Julia Fox Uses Cannabis To Calm Ease OCD: 'If I Don't Smoke Weed I Can't Stop Counting'

By Franca Quarneti Via El Planteo

Julia Fox, the Italian-American actress, writer, and model who rose to fame thanks to her participation in the movie Uncut Gems, revealed her relationship with marijuana.

Fox usually generates a lot of content on the TikTok social network: it was there that she told her followers that she suffers from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Thus, answering the question of a follower of hers, who asked her how she was leading her career being "neurodivergent", the artist born in Milan, Italy, expressed: "It has been very tough."

And she continued: “I have episodes of great productivity where I'm like on top of the world and I feel invincible. And I also have moments of deep, deep, deep stagnation, like I just can't move."

Furthermore, Fox, 32, admitted that she realized she had "a little bit" of OCD very recently.

How is that? "I used to count the number of letters inside the words in my head and I always wanted them to get to 10," she explained in her less-than-minute video.

"If I'm not smoking joint, I'm literally counting," she said.

But sadly, marijuana doesn't help all of her conditions. "Cannabis calms OCD, but it doesn't help me with the productivity problem that comes with ADHD," concluded the artist, who had a six-week media courtship with rapper Kanye West after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

julia fox talks about how she navigates her career while being neurodivergent pic.twitter.com/nzAghVlElM — julia fox updates (@juliafoxsource) September 30, 2022

Photo via YouTube GOOGL // Edited in Canva by El Planteo