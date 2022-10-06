Ayr Wellness Rolls Out Concentrates Brand HAZE With Rapid Onset Products To Florida

Vertically-integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. AYR AYRWF is rolling out its premium live resin concentrates and vapes brand HAZE in Florida.

Having recently celebrated surpassing 50 retail stores throughout Florida, the introduction of Hydrocarbon Extraction products to its menus marks another major milestone for Ayr in the Sunshine State.

“Ayr has carefully crafted a brand portfolio that appeals to a wide array of consumers throughout the value spectrum, providing quality products at every price point,” stated Jonathan Sandelman, founder and CEO of Ayr. “HAZE represents a premium experience at an attractive price point, enabled by the cultivation and production improvements since we took over the Liberty Health Sciences’ Gainesville facility last year.”

HAZE premium live resin concentrates and vapes are formulated for rapid onset and deliver a full-sensory experience. Products available at launch include live resin vape cartridges, live badder and live sugar. Strains include WAP #27, Caesar, 8” Bagel, Gorilla Glue, Mr. Nasty and Ruby Slippers.

Following Hurricane Ian, 47 of Ayr’s 51 Florida stores are currently open, and the Company’s Bonita Springs store will reopen on Friday, October 8.

Price Action

Ayr Wellness shares closed Wednesday market session 3.88% lower at $2.48 per share.

Related News:

Hurricane Ian Takes Its Toll On Cannabis Stocks: Trulieve, Verano, Ayr Wellness Closing Stores

Ayr Wellness' Cannabis Brand Lost In Translation Debuts In Four Additional States

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash