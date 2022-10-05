DEA's Beginnings Steeped In Racially Discriminatory Drug Laws, Here's Why

The War on Drugs, which was largely fueled by discriminatory policies around federal drug prohibition from the past century, had its fair share of spreading racial discrimination.

The same drug laws were also closely related to the roots of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), agency officials recently acknowledged.

The Federal Bureau of Narcotics (FBN), the DEA's predecessor, was established by the Treasury Department in 1930 to carry out those laws.

However, the "public's view of addiction changed," over time, said the DEA Museum's historian during the recent edition of its "Stories from the Collection" video series, reported Marijuana Moment.

"Increased non-medical use—as well as racial, ethnic and class prejudice—affected public opinion," the official said. "What had been a medical condition became deviant or criminal. This shift led to a wave of laws against heroin, marijuana and cocaine."

Still, federal prohibition remains a significant roadblock, with cannabis still part of the Controlled Substance Act, along with other substances with a high potential for abuse. However, the sentiment seems to be shifting as the DEA kicked off 2022 by authorizing two cannabis companies to harvest marijuana for research purposes earlier this year. The move, which marked the end of a five-decade federal monopoly, sought to address the growing evidence of the medical potential of marijuana.

What About Psychedelics?

However, the same cannot be said for other substances, such as psychedelics, that have proven medically beneficial for many conditions.

ln fact, DEA said they plan to make the list of Schedule 1 even longer by adding five more psychedelic drugs. On the other hand, the Food and Drug Administration is actively encouraging research into psilocybin and MDMA, given that psychedelic startups are attracting billions of dollars of investment.

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media by Pexels