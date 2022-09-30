Irwin Naturals Acquires Ketamine Media, Nation's Leading Platform For Ketamine Clinics

Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF is expanding its efforts in offering ketamine-assisted therapy to those in need. The company’s latest move is the acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of growth clinics agency Keta Media LLC (Ketamine Media.)

KM’s global network includes relationships with treatment centers in over 45 states and three countries. Its platform educates, creates awareness and connects providers and patients through a patient-centered approach.

Irwin Naturals, meanwhile, is a nearly 30-year household name in plant medicines. The company, which recently got into the cannabis and psychedelic sectors, expects the acquisition of KM to help expand its national chain of psychedelic mental health clinics, Irwin Naturals Emergence, by accelerating new clinical transactions and increasing utilization rates at existing and future Irwin clinics.

CEO Klee Irwin stated that the transaction will contribute to the company’s profitability, yet is mainly driven by strategic considerations.

“We are in acquisition discussions with many clinics who tell us that Ketamine Media has been almost solely responsible for their growth, and we are excited to have them as part of the Irwin family.”

KM, CEO Chris Walden said that the agreement represents access to growth capital that will allow the company to add new advisory services destined to provide faster response to clients’ needs.

“Ketamine Media wants to help encourage more collaboration within this emerging space between providers in local markets,” Walden said, adding that KM and Irwin hold “a number of parallels” in their belief systems and that he is confident Irwin Naturals “will be successful in their strategy to become a leading international brand of psychedelic mental health clinics.”

Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash