Verano Launches 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month Donation Effort

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO launched the company’s second annual campaign supporting the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Starting October 1, Verano will begin a fundraising campaign across the company’s retail brands, Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensaries, located in Connecticut, Illinois, Florida, Maryland, Michigan and New Jersey. The campaign will continue through the end of October.

As part of the dispensary-led punch card campaign, cannabis customers will have the opportunity to both enjoy their favorite medical and adult-use cannabis products and support the fundraising campaign. The company will facilitate a donation to Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation upon each customer’s punch card being completed, and customers will receive exclusive rewards with each purchase.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Verano during October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” stated Meredith Soren Freese, chair of Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation. “We are lucky to call Verano a partner and friend as we work together as part of our Purchase 4 Pink campaign to advance research and education because hours in the lab and the brightest minds mean longer, healthier lives.”

George Archos, Verano founder and CEO, stated: “We are proud to partner with Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation for the second year in a row and continue highlighting their important work in research, education and prevention. Our team members, patients and customers were proud to unite in support of a successful campaign in 2021, and look forward to joining together once again to advance the fight against breast cancer throughout October.”

