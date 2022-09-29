PA Gov. Wolf And Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Deadline Approaching For Cannabis Pardons, Get Applications In Now

The Marijuana Pardon Project launched on September 1, forgives those convicted of a non-violent cannabis offense is soon coming to an end. The deadline to apply through the Board of Pardons ends September 30, 2022.

“Pennsylvanians convicted of simple marijuana charges are automatically disqualified for so many life opportunities: jobs, education, housing, special moments with family. This is wrong,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.

“In Pennsylvania, we believe in second chances – I’m urging those eligible to apply now, don’t miss your chance to forge a new path.”

Lt. Gov. Fetterman, who recently called On Joe Biden to decriminalize cannabis, said: “Good people are being held back from living their best lives because of some old nonviolent weed charge (...) Now is the time to apply, because we have no idea how long the legislature will continue refusing common sense legalization.”

"Anyone with only the two select marijuana offenses noted below on their record is eligible to apply, and there is no limit on the age of the conviction," reads the government website.

Eligible PA Folks

People eligible for the opportunity to be pardoned are those with one or both of the following convictions:

Possession of Marijuana (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31)

(Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31) Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use (Title 35 Section 780-113 Subsection A31I)

The online application for an accelerated pardon through this one-time project is available at pa.gov/mjpardon.

Those who are not eligible to apply for a pardon through the project, because they have additional criminal convictions on their record, may apply for clemency using a standard application.

"While a pardon constitutes complete forgiveness, those whose pardons are granted will still need to petition the court for an expungement of the conviction from their record," reads the official announcement. “Governor Wolf has granted 2,098 pardons, 326 of which were part of an expedited review for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses.”

Nevertheless, according to data from PA State Police, 12,439 adults and 1,057 juveniles were arrested for simple cannabis possession in 2021.

"It's a good example of Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman doing everything they can from the executive office on this issue," said Chris Goldstein, NORML's PA, New Jersey and Delaware regional organizer. "This is, as much as they can do, it's still really limited."

Photo: Courtesy of Abdul Delati On Unsplash