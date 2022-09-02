Still Hope For Oklahoma Cannabis Legalization, This Gov. Will Pardon Low-Level Weed Convictions & More Updates

Oklahoma Supreme Court To Review Cannabis Legalization Question

Oklahoma cannabis activists turned in over 164,000 signatures in July, which is far more than the approximately 95,000 they need to qualify State Question 820 for the ballot. However, it was unclear if Oklahomans would have a chance to vote on the marijuana legalization question this fall since signature counting took nearly seven weeks to complete instead of an average of two to three weeks.

Now, the Oklahoma Supreme Court said it would review the issue brought up by Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, given that August 29 was a deadline to get the initiative on the ballot, reported AP.

"Since filing their initiative more than six months ago, proponents have done everything in their power to expedite the unwieldy Oklahoma initiative petition process so the People of Oklahoma can exercise their right to vote on the measure at the next general election," proponents of SQ 820 wrote in a petition to the Oklahoma Supreme Court. "Yet they have been stymied by state officials (or their hand-picked vendors) who are either unable or unwilling to perform their administrative duties in a timely and efficient manner."

PA Gov. Wants To Pardon Lower Level Marijuana Convictions

Pennsylvanians convicted of possession of marijuana or a small amount of personal use can apply to get their records cleared beginning Thursday under a "one-time, large-scale pardon effort" from fellow Democrats, Gov. Tom Wolf, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

According to data from PA State Police, 12,439 adults and 1,057 juveniles were arrested for simple cannabis possession in 2021.

Those interested have until September 30 for their application to be reviewed at the Board of Pardon's October meeting, reported NORML.

"It's a good example of Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman doing everything they can from the executive office on this issue," said Chris Goldstein, NORML's PA, New Jersey and Delaware regional organizer. "This is, as much as they can do, it's still really limited."

Funding For Measure 110 Addiction Services Finally Greenlighted

Nearly two years after Oregon became the first US state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of all illegal drugs, The Oversight & Accountability Council gave the green light for the remainder of $302 million for addiction services.

Measure 110, which voters approved on the 2020 November ballot, redirected marijuana tax revenue to support addiction services such as barrier substance use disorder treatment, harm reduction, overdose prevention services, recovery housing, and employment support, to name a few.

"It's been a long road, but we're ecstatic to see all of the Measure 110 funding for the 2021-2023 biennium finally being approved and going out to service providers to expand critical addiction services in Oregon communities," Kassandra Frederique, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance said. "This is the first step in ensuring Oregon delivers on its promise of replacing a criminal legal approach to drugs with a public health approach and offering the rest of the country a glimpse of what is ultimately possible when we offer people support instead of punishment."

Application Process For Obtaining Medical Cannabis Licences Launches In Alabama

Starting this Thursday, those interested in applying for medical cannabis dispensary licenses in Alabama can do it via the state's Medical Cannabis Commission, reported Huntsville News.

Once the regulatory body receives the applications, it will launch an evaluation process and grant 12 licenses for cultivators, four for processors, four for dispensaries, and five for integrated facilities.

"The sooner we know how many applicants we are likely to have, it'll help us a lot in preparing for that next step," Commission Director John McMillan said.

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay