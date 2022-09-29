Green Dragon Opens Six Medical Cannabis Dispensaries In Florida, And Launches Vapes And Concentrates

Green Dragon, a multi-state cannabis operator and subsidiary of Eaze Technologies Inc., is opening new Florida medical cannabis dispensaries in Fort Pierce, Orange Park, Pensacola, Palatka and Tallahassee, continuing its expansion in the Florida market with the goal of opening 30 locations by the end of the year.

The vertically integrated company is now offering vape cartridges and concentrates to medical cannabis patients at all stores, in addition to cultivated cannabis flower strains and pre-rolls. Pills, tinctures, and topicals will be arriving in stores by October.

“We are excited to have our 400,000 square foot manufacturing facility in operation, producing premium concentrates for medical patients. Our goal is to provide affordable, high-quality products to patients across the state. We offer extremely competitive pricing and promotions, such as our $99 ounce flower special,” stated Green Dragon co-founder, Alex Levine.

Green Dragon’s new locations will offer an attractive rewards program and a variety of discounts to registered Florida medical cannabis patients, including new patient offers, senior, pediatric, veteran, and industry discounts. Addresses for each dispensary are as follows:

Fort Pierce - 1001 S US Highway 1. Ft. Pierce, FL 34950

Orange Park - 950 Blanding Blvd. Orange Park, FL 32065

Pensacola - 701 E 9 Mile Rd. Pensacola, FL 32514

Palatka - 1519 St. Johns Ave. Palatka, FL 32177

Tallahassee - 437 W Gaines St. Tallahassee, FL 32301

Tallahassee - 1912 N Monroe St. Tallahassee, FL 32303

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy ofErnie114, PeterPike via Pixabay

