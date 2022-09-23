Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About

Eaze CEO Resigns

Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino.

Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.

iAnthus Director Resigns

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ITHUF IAN, which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the U.S. announced that Marco D'Attanasio has resigned from the board of directors. D'Attanasio joined the board on June 24, 2022 upon completion of the company's previously announced recapitalization transaction.

"On behalf of the entire iAnthus team, we thank Marco for his valuable contributions to the company. We appreciate the opportunity we had to benefit from Marco's extensive professional background, thorough business acumen and the strategic insights he brought to our board after closing the recapitalization transaction," stated Robert Galvin, iAnthus interim CEO.

Notiphy Boosts Management Team With Two New Appointments

Notiphy, a cloud-based work execution and intelligence software company for the cannabis and manufacturing sectors, has added Laurie Parfitt as CMO. Kerry Jordan will also join the board of directors.

"I am excited to announce our new senior leadership appointments, which strengthen our leadership team and enable us to drive growth forward for our business," stated Robert Wise, Notiphy CEO. "These exceptional leaders share an unparalleled passion for cannabis, and each of them brings an impeccable track record within the industry. I know that Laurie and Kerry will make significant contributions to our company and culture."

Parfitt honed her skills at Kraft Foods, Beam Suntory, Topco Associates, Mizkan and Mission Dispensaries. Since her time at 4Front FFNTF/Mission Dispensaries, Parfitt has worked with cannabis and consumer products companies on marketing leadership, brand strategy/design, consumer insights and commercial go-to-market strategy.

Kerry Jordan is the co-founder of Supercritical, LLC, a Chicago-based cannabis consultancy. Her 30-year career spans from the early days of electronic trading at Nasdaq to derivatives structuring at Bank of America in the dot-com era, to leadership roles in alternative investments. Prior to co-founding Supercritical, Jordan was chief operating officer of D'Orazio Capital Partners, a Chicago-based family office focused on private equity and venture capital investments in small and middle-market companies.

Revolution Cannabis Names Craig Johnson As CEO

Revolution, a multi-state cannabis operator, appointed Craig Johnson as its new CEO. Johnson will be based in the Chicago headquarters.

"Revolution is at an inflection point, poised for rapid growth with several strategic initiatives underway," stated board chair Tony Hunter. "In our search for a CEO, we sought out a transformational, accomplished leader with experience leading a business to scale and deep operational aptitude. We are excited to announce we have found that leader in Craig Johnson. Craig has an impressive track record leading organizations in retail and direct-to-consumer industries, and his experience and knowledge of consumer-facing businesses will provide the leadership needed to execute on our profit-driven growth plans."

Most recently, Johnson was the CEO at BigName Commerce running three successful e-commerce businesses specializing in customized paper products for businesses. Previously, Craig was the CEO of Harry & David, a retail and direct-to-consumer gift business. He successfully led Harry & David from bankruptcy to profitability.

"Revolution is well positioned to capitalize on the doubling of capacity in Illinois, and the opportunities in Arkansas and Missouri to drive profitable growth," stated Johnson. "I'm excited to bring my experience in retail and direct-to-consumer to this nascent industry. Paired with Revolution's existing team, assets and brand loyalty, we will create tremendous top-line revenue opportunities."

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash