People Increasingly Using Weed For Off-The-Couch Activities Like Work, Fitness, Intimacy: 'It May Sound Counterintuitive, But Cannabis For Responsible Adults Does Exist'

A study undertaken by the San Francisco-based cannabis delivery platform Eaze found an increasing crossover between cannabis use and off-the-couch activities including work, fitness and intimacy, reported Adweek.
“It may sound counterintuitive, but cannabis for responsible adults does exist,” said Elizabeth Ashford, vice president of communications at Eaze.
“We’re seeing the integration of cannabis into parts of life where we previously didn’t see it. It’s not about waking up and hitting a bong,” Ashford told Adweek. “Some people may take a 2-milligram Sativa edible like someone else would drink espresso in the morning.”
The study, which included 1,100 Eaze customers, found the following:
- 43% of users polled said they microdose cannabis prior to clocking in to their jobs (40% have full-time employment);
- 36% reported that “productive” is their favorite kind of high;
- 22% use cannabis for stress and mental health;
- 17% cited “fun” as their primary motivation to use cannabis; and,
- 12% said better sleep was their main goal.
The survey also asked about the role cannabis plays in many other aspects of people’s lives, including careers and intimate relationships.
These were the results:
- 40% paired cannabis with a new skill or hobby in the past year;
- 64% ranked art and music as the top two activities they integrate with cannabis;
- 37% paired cooking with cannabis;
- 79% of Eaze customers reported using cannabis before sex.
Finally, 37% said they pair cannabis with their workouts, countering the erroneous and outdated image of couch-locked stoners.
These facts, doubtless, are music to the collective ears of cannabis entrepreneurs and producers who will surely be delighted to provide weed to this busy and rapidly growing segment of the population.
Original publication: October 29, 2021
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.