ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Isracann Bioscience Facilitated High THC Cannabis Genetics Arrive In Israel

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 10:49 AM | 1 min read
Isracann Bioscience Facilitated High THC Cannabis Genetics Arrive In Israel

Isracann Biosciences Inc. ISCNF IPOT A announced that previously shipped genetics have cleared Israeli customs and are being raised as mother stock.

“The Israeli market will now have access to premium Canadian high THC genetics,” stated CEO Phil Floucault. “The three strains we shipped are called: Liberty Haze, Hell Monkey, and Grape Stomper. All three strains have received a positive response from consumers in Canada and I am looking forward to being able to make them available to the Israeli market.”

The three strains sent were developed as part of United Greeneries’ “Grass Roots” genetics program, the goal of which is to produce novel high THC strains with commercially high yields. Currently being sold as cannabis flower in Canada, the three strains represent some of the top preforming genetics in United Greeneries’ catalogue. With the support of United Greeneries and Isracann, all three strains have been integrated into the Intelicanna facility and are being prepared as the initial Israeli mother stock.

Floucault added, “The planning and preparation by the teams in Canada and Israel made this genetics shipment happen smoothly. The growing teams are now fully engaged and working to expedite the process of scaling to full production. In the near term, Canadian quality cannabis will be grown in Israel and available to Israeli customers. Canadian genetics, Israeli grown.”

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Related News

Isracann Bioscience Facilitates Cannabis Genetics Shipment To Israel

Isracann's Praesidio Expands Its Natural Health Products Distribution Network: Inks Deal With Pure Integrative Pharmacy

Cannabis Company Isracann Biosciences Raises $234K In The First Tranche Of Private Placement

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: IntelicannaPhil FloucaultUnited GreeneriesCannabisNewsMarkets

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.