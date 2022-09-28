CBD Products Soon On Shelves Of Wegmans Supermarkets Via Partnership With cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. YCBD YCBDPA, a CBD company, signed an agreement with regional grocery retailer, Wegmans Food Market, Inc. The initial launch will feature 5 SKUs from cbdMD. Products will soon be available at various Wegmans locations across the east coast.

cbdMD has held NSF cGMP manufacturing certification for several years. Earlier this year cbdMD achieved NSF product certification on several of its products and has earned the NSF Certified for Sport for its Sleep and Everyday softgels.

"We are excited that Wegmans has recognized the investment and commitment we have made to delivering superior CBD products to consumers," stated Kevin MacDermott, president of cbdMD. "Our products have become an essential part of many people's daily health and wellness routine and with cbdMD you can be confident that they are safe and of the highest quality. For us this is a springboard into the grocery channel, and we are thrilled to be working with Wegmans, as leaders in our respective categories, to bring quality and effective cbdMD products to more customers."

The initial launch includes Apple Cider Vinegar and Immune Boost CBD gummies, plus Calm and Focus CBD capsules. Also available soon will be cbdMD's CBD PM NSF Certified for Sport softgels.

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

