cbdMD CEO Martin Sumichrast Steps Down

Martin Sumichrast has resigned as CEO and member of the board of directors of cbdMD, Inc. YCBD (AMEX:YCBDpA). Board member Scott Stephen was named board chair and board member Scott Coffman, former co-CEO and the operating company founder, will consult with the board of directors in leading the company until a new CEO is named.

"We appreciate the years of service that Marty has given to our company since its founding. However, we believe it is in the best interest of cbdMD, our employees, and our investors for him to step down." stated Stephen. "We remain focused on and committed to delivering the highest quality and most trusted CBD products in the industry to our customers."

The Securities and Exchange Commission recently filed an action against Sumichrast in connection with his role at a private company he previously managed. The SEC complaint does not allege any wrongdoing by cbdMD, Inc.

