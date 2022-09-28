Tilray's SweetWater Brewing Company Unveils New Fall Craft-Beer Lineup

SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, announced its fall craft-beer lineup, which includes its new H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA and the return of its Mosaic Single Hop Hazy IPA. Starting this October, SweetWater’s fall beers will be available in select markets across the U.S.

The new H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA (8.5% alcohol by volume (ABV)) is a tropical, double dry-hopped American imperial IPA. H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA will be available in single 19.2-oz cans and 12-oz cans in SweetWater’s fall IPA variety pack.

“Our H.A.Z.Y. IPA has been so popular, it just made sense to brew a bigger version of it. We loaded it with hops, dialed up the ABV, and put it in our 19.2-oz stovepipe cans. It’s everything a hazy should be: juicy, smooth, and easy-drinking,” stated Anna Krakovski, director of marketing at SweetWater.

To round out its 25th anniversary, SweetWater is also bringing back, the Mosaic Single Hop Hazy IPA (6.2% ABV). SweetWater also returns its stackable fish cans for Mosaic’s packaging. The limited-edition cans, which feature artwork that can be stacked to create an image of a trout, will be part of SweetWater’s Stack-A-Fish campaign with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to stock streams and promote trout habitat conservation. Mosaic will be available in 12-oz cans in six-packs or in SweetWater’s fall IPA variety pack.

In addition to the H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA and Mosaic IPA, SweetWater’s IPA variety 12-pack will also feature two year-round staples, H.A.Z.Y. IPA (6.2 % ABV) and SweetWater IPA (6.3% ABV).

“Fall is one of our favorite times to get outside and share beers with friends. The H.A.Z.Y. IPA, Mosaic, and SweetWater IPA are all easy drinkers brewed for a day on the water, tailgating, or a post-ride happy hour at the trailhead,” continued Krakovski. “Releasing a new beer as part of our growing hazy collection, while also bringing back a classic SweetWater brew will help us continue our work supporting clean water and conservation, making this season’s brews extra special.”

SweetWater’s fall line-up of craft beers will be available in select markets across the U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia beginning October 3.

Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash

