Trump Ally Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Are Back: She Blasts PA's Fetterman For Cannabis Overdose Deaths?

In a Monday appearance on Fox News, an appropriate venue for Trump ally Kellyanne Conway, she attacked Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman for his outspoken support of cannabis legalization.

Fetterman, who has been under the collective GOP skin for a long time, likely exacerbated his relationship with loads of Republicans when he flew pro-marijuana and rainbow flags from the balcony of his office, which he apparently still does.

Conway Also Thinks The Lt. Governor Of Pennsylvania Is A Bum

“Not only has he not ... worked a day in his life, Sean, he hasn’t worked a day as lieutenant governor,” Conway told fellow fact-abuser Hannity, who introduced the segment by distastefully mocking Fetterman’s difficulties with speech since a stroke in May.

“He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny. He’s trolling his opponent,” Conway said. “Here’s what’s not funny: that there has been a doubling of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.”

In point of fact, there has not been a doubling of marijuana overdose deaths in Pennsylvania. There have actually never been any marijuana overdose deaths in PA or anywhere else in the world as far as any experts are aware.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention, there was a 3% increase in drug overdose fatalities from 2020 to 2021, the large majority of which involved fentanyl or opioids. No marijuana overdose deaths were reported by the office.

Alternative Facts

Nationwide data also contradicts Conway’s claim, not that facts have ever stopped her from lying. After all, it was Conway herself who famously coined her own term for lying: “alternative facts,” which were constantly used to describe the Trump administration’s spin, explanation or gaff. Since Conway's newest falsehood about cannabis, the phrase has been trending like crazy on Twitter TWTR.

One tweet noted that the "GOP has brought back Kellyanne out of mothballs to serve as a strategist again...brace yourselves for an avalanche of alternative facts!"

The Daily Beast pointed out that Conway’s outrage reminded many of when Conway made up a massacre in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to justify Trump’s highly controversial immigration ban.

Photo: Fox News