FDA Approves Psilocybin For Binge Eating Study By Tryp Therapeutics

byNatan Ponieman
December 23, 2021 3:18 pm
Tryp Therapeutics (CSE:TRYP) (OTCQB:TRYPF), a pharmaceutical company in the medical psychedelics space, announced it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirming the company's ability to proceed with a Phase 2a clinical trial, which will evaluate the use of synthetic psilocybin for binge eating disorder.

In October, the FDA had placed a hold on Tryp’s research, which was successfully removed after the company submitted an amendment to the agency for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application.

"We are excited to move forward with our Phase 2a clinical trial in binge eating disorder through our partnership with the University of Florida. Our dialogue with the FDA has been productive and has meaningfully improved the design of this study. This represents the second clinical study in 2021 that we have received authorization from the FDA to initiate," said chairman and CEO Greg McKee.

Tryp is not the only player in the space looking into psilocybin for eating disorders. Johns Hopkins University currently has an ongoing study looking into psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for anorexia nervosa in subjects ages 18 to 65, led by renowned psychedelics researcher Dr. Roland Griffiths.

Another ongoing phase 2 clinical trial is looking at the efficacy of MDMA therapy in treating eating disorders, sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association For Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). The study is expected to deliver preliminary results by March 2022.

Photo by Sander Dalhuisen on Unsplash.

