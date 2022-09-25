Magic Mushrooms For Anorexia? Clinical Study Receives FDA Approval For Phase 2 Trial

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ORIG, a psychedelics industry-focused investment issuer, announced that one of its portfolio companies, Xpira Pharmaceuticals, has obtained approval from the FDA for its first Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 2a psilocybin therapy clinical study for anorexia nervosa.

Several companies are currently in clinical trial stages seeking a treatment for this deadly disorder that affects more women than men and for which there is no approved therapeutic regimen.

Origin Therapeutics CEO Alexander Somjen said is committed to safety, efficacy, and clinical expertise as the company seeks to become a global leader in the psychedelic treatment of eating disorders. He called the FDA approval “a major hurdle” in the development -and potential commercialization- on the path toward a new treatment for this condition.

Xpira's team includes industry professionals in North America and the Netherlands experienced in eating disorders, drug development, intellectual property, registration, product commercialization and specialty pharma.

Photo courtesy of Geralt on Pixabay.