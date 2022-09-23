Brazil's Legendary Heavyweight Boxer 'Maguila' Successfully Treating Traumatic Brain Injury With CBD

José Adilson Rodrigues dos Santos, known as Maguila, is recognized worldwide as one of the most legendary boxers in Brazil. Now 64, Maguila suffers from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive brain condition thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head. It's particularly associated with contact sports, such as boxing or American football.

Another problem with CTE is that, until recently, it was difficult to diagnose. In 2010 Maguila received an initial diagnosis of Alzheimer's, leading to difficulty choosing the correct treatment.

"We tried to keep him at home, but we couldn't because he didn't cooperate [when it was time to take his] medication", said Maguila's wife Irani who decided to hospitalize him at a Brazilian clinic four years ago

Hospitalized at the Anjos de Deus Therapeutic Center, São Paulo, Maguila is receiving CBD as part of his treatment, reported Folha De S.Paulo.

Maguila consumes drops of isolated CBD (cannabidiol), without THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) molecules on a daily basis. Using cannabis-based medicine was suggested by neurologist Renato Anghinah, a specialist in brain concussions and Maguila's doctor for over eight years.

Dr. Anghinah said cannabis is “fully indicated for disorders such as autism, epilepsy, anxiety, sleep disorders, behavior, and agitation.”

The physician said that Maguila is now very alert, something he was not before and that this has been the result of the CBD. "He has regained his appetite, which he had lost. And, above all, he is calmer (…) Even his sleep has improved," said Anghinah, who is the associate editor of Frontiers Neurology.

Meanwhile, the most successful heavyweight in Brazilian boxing is exercising his memory with more clarity than he has enjoyed in years.

Photo: Facebook