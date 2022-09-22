Tiesto, FloRida Producer David Daxsen To Invest $10M In Cannabis Industry Via DaxsenBank

DaxsenBank announced plans to invest $10 million in the cannabis industry, which is not only a vote of confidence but will help stimulate growth within the sector that rightly demands access to capital with which to finance businesses and projects.

Supporting The Cannabis Industry

“The cannabis industry is growing at an incredible pace, and we believe it has great potential for long-term growth. We’re excited to be able to support this industry and help it reach its full potential,” said DaxsenBank CEO David Daxsen.

"We believe that the industry is ripe for disruption and that there are numerous opportunities for enterprising entrepreneurs to create value. We look forward to working with these innovators and helping them make their vision a reality."

Cannabis Accessible For Everyone

DaxsenBank, which works hard to expand and normalize the cannabis industry, believes that "cannabis can help many people if used correctly," said Daxsen who noted that the bank is dedicated to providing resources and support to members of the industry.

"We are committed to helping people navigate the ever-changing landscape of cannabis legalization. We believe that everyone should have access to safe and affordable cannabis products. We will continue to work hard to make this a reality."

Cannabis: A Plant For Well-Being

According to 24hip-hop, which first reported the DaxsenBank story, cannabis can provide users with a sense of relaxation and euphoria.

Despite the need for more research to confirm the medical benefits of cannabis, studies have shown that the active ingredients in the plant, including THC have been effective in treating pain, inflammation, and anxiety.

Photo: Courtesy Of micheile dot com On Unsplash