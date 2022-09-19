Toronto Residents Get New Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Option Close To Home

The Neurology Centre of Toronto (NCT), located in a midtown neighborhood and owned by Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF, is offering ketamine-assisted therapy for patients with neurologic conditions diagnoses.

Numinus is focused on delivering evidence-based, innovative and safe psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health disorders. The treatment’s transformational goal is to heal rather than manage symptoms emerging from depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use.

On the new proposal, Numinus’ vice president Dr. Evan Lewis said that after evaluating NCT’s existing infrastructure, client base and practitioners, the company considered the facility to be “highly suitable” for providing ketamine-assisted therapy as well.

"The use of ketamine-assisted therapy within the field of neurology is novel, and we look forward to expanding access for our patients and contributing to the body of knowledge regarding ketamine applications," Dr. Lewis stated.

Furthermore, NCT is also getting ready to support applications for other psychedelic-assisted therapies through Health Canada's Special Access Program (SAP). Recently, a Montreal Numinus physician successfully completed an SAP application to deliver psilocybin-assisted therapy for depression.

CEO and founder Payton Nyquvest added: "Our patients often face complex challenges, including comorbid neurologic and mental health disorders. By offering these additional services, we can help alleviate their distress and improve their quality of life."

The clinic offers care and therapy services for conditions such as epilepsy, concussion, brain injury and functional neurological disorders. The recently added treatment option will follow Numinus' ketamine-assisted therapy protocol currently in use in the company’s Canadian and US clinics.

This protocol includes sessions for medical screening, dosing and therapy for integration, and will be modified in accordance with patients’ needs. A group of existing patients has been reviewed as candidates the offer will be expanded to more people following evaluation of the initial cohort.

