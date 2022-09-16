New At-Home Multiple Drugs Formulation Delivery Technology Scores US Patent

SEVALENT, Bexson Biomedical’s disrupting offer ready for the small molecule injectable market, received patent allowance by the USPTO for “Complexing Agent Salt Formulations of Pharmaceutical Compounds.”

The company’s formulation technology enables wearable, home health solutions of various types of medicines priorly delivered exclusively in an intravenous (IV) manner to now be administered subcutaneously providing the important opportunity to regulate dosage.

The new platform is set to be the basis for Bexson’s low-dose ketamine treatment for post-operative pain management, BB106. The new patent also allows Bexson to license its novel equipment to other biopharma companies producing small molecule medicines.

The company’s lead scientist Jeffrey Becker, MD explained that “there has been little innovation for delivery of small molecule therapies, which is why we believe the opportunity to migrate from IV to subcutaneous administration will be a game changer.”

Bexson’s CEO Gregg Peterson pointed out that the patent demonstrates the company’s “strong commitment to protecting the innovation and broad commercial opportunities” so far developed.

Psychedelics companies are constantly developing new ways to offer their clients better treatment. From launching new drug-related technologies to offering after-treatment care, innovation seems to be at its peak.

Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash