At Home-Ketamine Therapy Platform: What's It All About?

Psychedelics mental wellness telehealth company Nue Life Health PBC is now offering Nue Care, a personalized six-month aftercare program to treat the root causes of mental health disorders with personal sessions, progress tracking, health coaching, integration support and supplements towards reducing the dependence on long-term pharmacotherapy.

Nue Life seeks to strengthen and improve mental wellness by enhancing brain function, performance and longevity. The company currently provides telemedicine services including ketamine therapy, virtual integration groups and individual health coaching in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Tennessee, Washington, New York and Texas, with plans to expand to 15 other states by the end of 2022.

Its new program is designed to help patients take advantage of the mental ‘reset’ -aka increased neuroplasticity- and data insights produced by the ketamine-assisted therapy to create long-term lifestyle changes without requiring additional ketamine sessions.

The Nue Care platform will include exclusive content, biometric data integration and access to the Nue Score progress tracking, a personalized wellness daily evaluation system designed to help members set health and lifestyle goals while providing feedback, motivation and education.

The company’s co-founder and COO Demian Bellumio further explained: “Nue Score represents and incredible opportunity to algorithmically quantify a person’s holistic health, which is absolutely necessary when trying to develop a personalized mental health program that combines fast-acting psychedelic treatments with other care modalities, such as integration and health coaching, that require a longer time horizon to experience their benefits.”

The rollout’s initial phase is available for patients who completed the company’s ketamine therapy programs and is set to become available broadly in the coming months.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay