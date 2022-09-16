Hempire Makers To Release New Bob Marley-Themed Game For iOS & Android Users

LBC Studios Inc., a company behind the cannabis video game Hempire, has partnered with Bob Marley Family to bring to life a new mobile rhythm game dubbed "Bob Marley World Tour," reported High Times.

The all-new free-to-play game – featuring original and remixes of Bob Marley's songs - will be available for iOS and Android users in early November, according to a press release.

"Bob Marley is so much more than music, and our Bob Marley World Tour game will celebrate his way of living life and uniting people," LBC CEO Solon Bucholtz said. "We wanted to develop a game that reflects not only Bob Marley's music, but his philosophies, philanthropy, and his ability to bring people together."

The Gameplay

Bob Marley World Tour allows players to assume the role of a band manager whose band performs in cities worldwide. The players will perform songs from the Bob Marley Family, explore various music genres, and select band members with unique abilities to achieve high scores through each in-game performance.

"It has always been our goal to provide fans with unique opportunities to enjoy the family's music, and we are glad that this upcoming title will further that mission through an entirely new platform," Ziggy Marley said.

LBC Studios & Hempire

LBC Studios was founded in 2017 by Bucholtz and Dennis Molloy, the same year Hempire was released as a game - half botanical, half strategic simulation - that supports the development of legal cannabis and the benefits it can have on the economy and social relationships.

"We are grateful that both the gaming and cannabis communities have embraced and supported our vision for Hempire. We've had a really positive experience, and it's always inspiring to hear little and big stories about how it's impacted people in a positive way," Bucholtz told El Planteo in an exclusive interview.

Photo: Courtesy of RODNAE Productions by Pexels and Wikimedia Commons