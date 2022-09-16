Defense Department Warns Hemp Cereal, Shampoo, Lotion, Drinks & More Jeopardize 'Military Readiness'

The use of marijuana and marijuana-related substances is prohibited by all military service members and Department of Defense civilian employees, said the Dept. of Defense in a warning released by the Elgin Air Force Base in Ohio.

Out With Everyone's Favorite Breakfast Products

The kicker here is that the DoD ban includes such products as hemp milk and coffee, Granola and energy bars, chips and crackers, protein powder and yogurt, shampoo and conditioner, lotion, soap and hand sanitizer.

​"It is important to read the ingredients of food, drinks, lotions, and oils before use. Hemp and CBD products are unregulated by the FDA and may contain underestimated-levels of THC," according to the Air Force press release.

"The DoD and Service-level policies prohibit Service members from eating and using products made or derived from hemp to include CBD no matter the claimed or actual THC levels. This policy is necessary to ensure military readiness while securing the reliability and integrity of the drug testing program."

The prohibition does not apply to durable goods such as clothing. In June the Army inquired about using jute or hemp fiber to make sniper uniforms.

DoD Joins FDA In Cautioning Against Hemp And CBD

The Air Force press release also explained that cannabis is still federally illegal as a Schedule I controlled substance and warned service members not to use or consume it in any form "smoking, eating, and/or applying as an ointment" regardless of state law and the fact that it is widely available across the United States.

"The FDA has cautioned the public to beware of using commercially–available hemp and CBD products. The THC-concentration levels of these products are not certified and may contain higher levels of the psychoactive THC than what the product label states. DoD and the component Services have an active drug test program for both military and civilian employees that readily detects THC use," according to DoD press release.

Photo: Nickolette by Wikimedia Commons and Wikipedia