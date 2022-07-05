Military And Cannabis: US Army Seeks To Use Hemp To Conceal Snipers From Enemies

The U.S. Army is constantly seeking ways to improve. One recent idea on how to enhance their operations concerns the ability to conceal snipers from enemies. And the Army is looking at the possibility of using hemp fiber to do this.

Even though hemp was legalized under federal law with the 2018 Farm Bill, U.S. Army soldiers are not allowed to consume hemp-derived CBD. So, how about a hemp to upgrade to their uniforms? The Army wants to know.

In a request for information released last week, Product Manager Soldier Clothing and Individual Equipment inquired about jute or hemp fiber for use with sniper uniforms.

“This effort is part of a Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 effort to support the Operational Clothing and Individual for the Improved Ghillie System (IGS). Interest is specifically in a yarn/twine/thread used to break up the Snipers outline made from Jute, Hemp, or similar natural fiber," reads the notice.

“The IGS is a new and improved Sniper concealment system developed to meet the concealment needs of the Sniper community,” the notice continues. “The IGS shall have amendable camouflage materials (e.g. jute, hemp, or similar natural fiber) that can be used to change the appearance of the sniper. The IGS Jute, Hemp, or other natural fiber will help conceal the Sniper and Scout during missions allowing them to remain undetected within close proximity of the enemy forces.”

This means that “the material shall not present a health hazard to the soldier and must show compatibility with prolonged, direct skin contact,” per the request.

The Department of Defense and other authorities in charge of the matter must respond to this request no later than Monday, 27 July.

Hemp And Its Use

Not many people know that hemp has myriad uses aside from its capacity to create that powerful substance, CBD. That’s right, hemp has numerous industrial applications.

Industrial hemp, hemp grown specifically for industrial or medicinal use, can be used to create thousands of products including clothing, organic body care, health foods, biofuels, construction materials and plastic composites.

Indeed, hemp fabric has been around for a long time, from Rembrandt's canvases to the sails in Columbus's caravels (14th century). Now, the textile industry is experiencing hemp’s disruption, especially as a replacement for cotton.

As per a report from last year, hemp is not only a more environmentally friendly option compared to traditional plastics, but is also stronger than steel and lighter than glass fiber. What’s more hemp plastics are biodegradable.

Recently, the Department of Energy (DOE) awarded Texas A&M University $3.47 million to support a project to 3D print a bio-aggregate composite consisting of hemp hurd and a lime-based binder, known as hempcrete.

What do you think? Will hemp find its way to help soldiers on their mission as well, at least as camouflage for snipers?

Photo: Courtesy Maxim Potkin ❄ on Unsplash