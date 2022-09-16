ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Trees Corporation Closes A $13.5M Senior Secured Convertible Note Offering

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 8:52 AM | 2 min read
Trees Corporation Closes A $13.5M Senior Secured Convertible Note Offering

TREES CORPORATION CANN closed a $13.5 million senior secured convertible note offering. The notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 12% and will mature on September 16, 2026.

Investors have the option to convert up to 50% of the outstanding notes into TREES common stock at a fixed conversion price equal to $1.00 per share, a significant premium to the current market price. The proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditures and fuel the company’s plans for near-term acquisitions in the Colorado market.

While the equity markets for U.S. MSOs and single state operators have been challenged, it is a testament to our strategy and disciplined execution that the lead investor, after extensive due diligence, committed to fund our growth. The lead, an institutional-quality organization with a 20-year history, specializes in providing flexible and tailored capital solutions to help companies achieve their business objectives.

In connection with the offering, holders of the notes received warrants to purchase shares of TREES common stock, with coverage equal to 20% of the aggregate principal amount at $0.70 per share. The lead received an additional 10% warrant coverage. Payment on the notes is secured by substantially all of the assets of the company.

Adam Hershey, interim CEO, stated, “I’m thrilled with this funding round as an affirmation of the progress that we have made as a team in a short amount of time and the confidence in the TREES brand and its growth prospects. I’d like to thank both our employees for their hard work and our debt holders for their support and look forward to continuing to execute our growth strategy focused on the Colorado market.”

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

Related News

Canada's Largest Cannabis Retailer, High Tide, Welcomes Gov's Decision On White Label Products

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Curaleaf Holdings, TREES, Dewey Scientific, The Flowr Corporation

General Cannabis To Purchase Trees For $39.5M; Changes Name, Stregntens Retail Footprint

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Adam HersheyCannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.