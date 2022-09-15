Avicanna Inc. AVCNF AVCN (FSE:0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, has expanded its research collaboration in field of epilepsy with a new collaboration with the University of Toronto and Dr. Mac Burnham’s research team to explore the efficacy of Avicanna’s proprietary formulations in pre-clinical models for epilepsy.

New research collaboration with University of Toronto

The research collaboration led by Dr. Burnham’s team will explore the efficacy of Avicanna’s drug candidates including AVCN319302 in animal models for epilepsy. In addition, the research collaboration will evaluate the anti-seizure properties of rare cannabinoids in isolation and in combination. Dr. Burnham is a professor emeritus of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Toronto's Temerty Faculty of Medicine, and is a co-director of EpLink, the Ontario Brain Institute’s Epilepsy Research Program. He has over 150 publications and has contributed greatly to the advancement of anti-seizure therapies.

Dr. Burnham, stated: “The cannabinoids, alone and in combination, are some of the most promising antiseizure drugs that I have seen in many years of research.”

Ongoing research collaboration with University Health Network

The research by Dr. Burnham’s team will expand on an existing collaboration with the University Health Network and Dr. Peter Carlen, a professor of medicine and physiology at Temerty Faculty of Medicine, and senior scientist at the Toronto Western Research Institute.

The previously reported, electrophysiological studies on seizure induced wildtype cortical slices determined that Avicanna’s proprietary drug candidate, AVCN319302, had significant anti-convulsant effects and demonstrated strong potential to treat patients diagnosed with intractable forms of epilepsies and those at risk of seizure-induced sudden unexpected death.

“We are excited to continue expanding our research on cannabinoids and their anti-seizure properties in the field of epilepsy and to be doing so with leading Canadian institutions and key opinion leaders. In parallel, we are also excited by the rate of early acceptance of our medical cannabis formulation (RHO Phyto Micro Drop 50 CBD) by epilepsy patients, where such early acceptance also provides real world data and evidence. The combination of real-world evidence and ongoing research collaborations enable us to further develop our pharmaceutical pipeline and further progress our drug candidate in the field of epilepsy,” stated Dr. Karolina Urban, vice president scientific and medical affairs.

Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash

Related News

MA Cannabis Regulator Gets New Chair & Other Key Executive Changes You Should Know About

These 9 Cannabis Companies Are Leading The Way In Latin America: What Are They Up To And Why Should You Pay Attention?

Avicanna Reports Q2 2022 Earnings: Over 100% Increase From Last Year, Meet CEO At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference