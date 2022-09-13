Item 9 Labs INLB, is launching 1 gram concentrate infused pre-rolls at participating dispensaries.

Item 9 Labs has been testing limited edition releases of seven half-gram infused pre-rolls in the Phoenix and Tucson markets as the trending industry category continues to maintain consistent triple digit growth throughout the state. The first limited-edition release in October 2021, Mummy Fingers, a crumble-infused pre-roll, sold out in 24 hours and inspired an entire line over the next year, including Badder Up!, Sugar Daze and the most recent Cosmic Crumble.

"We are utilizing our wide range of concentrates to propel our intentionally grown flower into different experiences for our consumers and patients to enjoy by expanding their palate and introducing them to new synergistic terpene profiles," stated the brand's lab director, Eric Eisele.

The brand's 1 gram infused pre-rolls are crafted with flower and live resin sugar, live resin badder or crumble concentrates which are grown and extracted in-house. Each infused pre-roll is individually packaged and made with ultra-thin, unrefined French paper to ensure a superior cannabis experience.

"Creating the perfect infused pre-roll product is an extensive, yet extremely rewarding process. We strive to stay ahead of the curve and feel inspired when refining our procedures," stated Chris Wolven, chief operating officer of Item 9 Labs. "The launch of our new permanent mainstay is a testament to the brand's dedication for innovation and commitment to delivering masterfully-crafted cannabis products that our consumers can truly smell, taste and feel the difference."

Photo: Courtesy of Item 9 Labs

Related News

Cannabis Dispensary Franchisor Item 9 Sees YoY Increase In Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Loss

Unity Rd. Opens Medical Cannabis Establishment In South Dakota

Item 9 Labs Nears Completion Of Cannabis Cultivation And Lab Facility In Pahrump, Nevada