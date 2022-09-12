TPCO Holding Corp. GRAMF GRAM is launching RCVRY, a cannabis brand co-founded by Nordan Shat (FaZe Rain), Youtube star and co-founder of the esports and entertainment organization, FaZe Clan, along with Quinn "The Wizard", Yonatan Hagos and Erick Kahn.

RCVRY, created in partnership with The Parent Company's Caliva cannabis brand, will open up early access hosted by Merry Jane on September 12th at 1:00 PM. The first 33 entrants will receive guaranteed access to RCVRY's launch products, limited-edition swag and VIP privileges at RCVRY's upcoming activation. All profits made from the launch will be donated to "peer-to-peer" recipients in need of financial assistance, with the objective to promote natural and healthy living.

"When I started my journey with cannabis back in 2015, I had very little knowledge on the different strains and experiences available to consumers. As I learned more about the space, I saw a need to further the potential of the industry by helping to advance the mainstream acceptance of cannabis," stated Nordan. "RCVRY was created to further that goal and change opinions on cannabis while providing a consistent source of top-tier flower to all RCVRY community members. We are focused on delivering the cleanest cannabis possible to our consumers."

Troy Datcher, CEO of The Parent Company, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Nordan Shat, aka FaZe Rain, and the RCVRY team, who share our passion for the plant. FaZe Rain brings an immense audience, and our collaboration represents a prime opportunity to unlock the synergy between gaming and cannabis communities. My priority continues to be optimizing our portfolio of high-quality, authentic brands, and our partnership with RCVRY is another strong addition to our roster."

FaZe Rain was inspired to begin the RCVRY project following his difficult recovery process from severe nerve damage, when cannabis became an important piece of his well being. The launch will include limited drop eighths of the "Rainz Runtz" strain, which was hand-selected by the RCVRY team in collaboration with TPCO. This strain gives off a faint berry-like smell and is part of the same lineage as the Zkittles and Gelato phenotypes. Rainz Runtz will be available in limited quantities exclusively at Calma dispensary in West Hollywood. The product will not be available for delivery.

Calma West Hollywood (1155 N La Brea Ave) and Merry Jane will host a meet-and-greet appearance on September 17th from 1:00-4:00 PM with Nordan Shat and friends to celebrate the launch. At the event, Nordan will interact with customers while offering limited-edition merch giveaways and the opportunity to enjoy an onsite photo booth. The product features a QR code that provides customers access to a survey contest featuring questions about Nordan. The winner will receive the chance to hang out with Nordan and friends at a private LA location after the event. The event is open to consumers 21+ (or 18+ with a medical recommendation).

Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash

