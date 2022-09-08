Illinois Advocates Say Social Equity Program On Verge Of Collapse, Seattle's Three New Cannabis Bills

Illinois' social equity program is "on the verge of collapse" due to the state's laborious rules and regulations, cannabis equity advocates and business owners warn.

Ambrose Jackson, of the 1937 Group, said that those running equity businesses ended up sidelined for years, while cannabis companies that were among the first to enter the new market prospered, reported ABC7 Chicago.

"I'm waving a flag for Governor Pritzker and Illinois legislators... And who's being hurt? It's us. The very people who this program is meant to help," Jackson said.

The state recently issued 185 total adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses to social equity applicants, including three additional conditional adult use licenses handed out by Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) to applicants who were selected in lotteries held during summer of 2021.

Meanwhile, Illinois recreational cannabis sales saw a 4.6% sequential drop in August to $129.4 million after breaking a record in July with the largest monthly sales year-to-date.

Seattle Officials Green-Light Bills Targeting Social Equity In Cannabis Industry

The Seattle City Council recently green-lighted three bills that seek to set up equity policies in the cannabis industry and address those affected by the War on Drugs, reported Q13 FOX.

More specifically, the measures aim to:

CB 120391 – Expresses the Seattle's intent to engage in cannabis equity, expungement of cannabis convictions, equity work, and funding, and develop a needs assessment for needs within the workforce and cannabis industry.

– Expresses the Seattle's intent to engage in cannabis equity, expungement of cannabis convictions, equity work, and funding, and develop a needs assessment for needs within the workforce and cannabis industry. CB 120392 – Advances equity in cannabis licensing and expands licensed activities

– Advances equity in cannabis licensing and expands licensed activities CB 120393 – Requires employers to take action to develop job retention, security, and stability within the cannabis industry.

The legislation will be effective 30 days after Mayor Bruce Harrell signs them into law.

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay