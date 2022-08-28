ñol

[Video] Why This Billionaire Is Excited About Cannabis In Europe

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
August 28, 2022 3:26 PM | 3 min read

"I'm super excited about Europe," said Boris Jordan of Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held last April.

Transcript (auto-generated)

listen i'm super excited about europe uk
has the best medical law
that i've seen anywhere in the world
better than any state in the united
states it's an incredible law nobody
knows about it which is even more even
better and basically we have free reign
so i'm super excited about it because 60
million people very liberal medical law
direct-to-consumer capabilities under
that law
products yes difficult to get registered
but there's no restriction on product
sales on what kind of products you can
develop there it's a very exciting
market just takes time to get it going
germany klondike 2024 you know 80
million people adult use market
obviously it's going to have its growing
pains and all that kind of stuff but my
opinion is that's going to be a home run
market 12 billion dollars over five to
six years
mark potential market i'm very excited
about it um
obviously i'm not going to talk about
those markets that are still small
medical but italy you know spain
portugal they're still small but i think
the way germany goes the rest of europe
goes israel i love israel it's not
europe but i love the market i spend a
lot of time there i've been there twice
in the first quarter of this year
i really think that's going to be a
great market they're they're moving
quickly to liberalization and last i'll
say middle east i'm telling you it's
coming i know everybody thinks it's not
but it's coming i think that the uh uae
may be the first country in the middle
east to uh legalize medical and i think
quickly move to adult use and so i'm
very excited about the prospects you
know egypt is a big a country that uses
a lot of cannabis um so i i think europe
is the next and and the european the
theater is the next big market for
cannabis after the u.s

