Breaking Down The Best Cannabis Operators By Environmental Impact, Meet Them Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Top Environmentally Friendly Operators

The CannaChange App allows consumers to return their recyclable cannabis packaging to dispensaries in exchange for dispensary credit. CannaChange has a mission for increasing overall sustainability in the Cannabis Industry and making sustainability practices more accessible and easier for consumers to incorporate into everyday life.

O'Neil Rudolph, CEO of CannaChange LLC., was a guest speaker at the Miami Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 20, 2022. At that time, Rudolph talked about CannaChange's mission and the impact a social equity startup can have on the industry through its commitment to the environment.

Image by CannaChange

Geomat is a Florida-based company that provides cannabis water containment solutions to commercial cannabis grow facilities that seek water containment solutions, with minimal disruption to production.

Geomat offers a durable and high-quality water containment solution to help growers scale operations and ensure that environmental regulations are met.

With Geomat, water is contained in an industrial-grade closed-loop eco-friendly system that can be tied back into your irrigation to be recycled safely as needed, while plants are elevated allowing them to thrive naturally and maintain nutrients.

Dama Distributing, based in Denver, CO, provides sustainable, compliant, home-compostable and compliant packaging for a variety of industries. Dama also works with hemp plastics.

Over the last three years, Dama Distributing has made a massive impact on the world today by preventing over 2 million lbs of toxic petroleum plastic from entering our environment.

Cole Gibbs, founder & CEO of Dama and an innovative entrepreneur, is pioneering the development of sustainable hemp plastic and compliant packaging solutions for a variety of industries. Due to the plastic waste problem, Gibbs established a practical and sustainable strategy for business and industry using the power of hemp and other green technologies. Dama is powered 100% by renewable wind energy.

Gibbs is one of the most skilled and knowledgeable cannabis executives under 40, nominated for a Benzinga Cannabis Award.

Wyld CBD, an Oregon-based company that makes high-quality, hemp-derived products and CBD edibles was founded in 2016. Wyld uses certified labs to assess its products for both safety and potency.

In addition, Wyld CBD officially became a Climate Neutral Certified brand. The company believes that taking responsibility for business-related impacts on climate change requires immediate action.

"Sustainability and the environment have been part of Wyld’s DNA since our inception, and we’re thrilled that we’re able to join hundreds of Climate Neutral Certified brands in taking meaningful action for a healthier planet," according to Wyld CBD website.

POSIBL is an innovative cannabis farm and powerhouse for several of California's top brands. Located on 12 acres of prime farmland in Salinas, CA. POSIBL’s goal is to grow the perfect flower, ethically, sustainably, cost-effectively and free of pesticides year round.

Jesús Burrola, CEO of POSIBL, explains that in the US, producers cannot make coherent business plans to supply the entire country. The lack of comprehensive regulations means that each company has to set up its own supply chain in each state. Burrola has a degree in Supply Chain Management from Arizona State University.

N2 Packaging Systems LLC is a sustainable packaging company that uses innovative engineering and proprietary packaging technologies to protect and preserve CBD and cannabis products.

Recently, the company announced 44.5% year over year growth in the first half of 2022. N2's growth was driven by 16 new business accounts across the U.S. and around the world, including Israel and Jamaica.

"Several important market drivers propelled our first half of year growth. Chief among them was an increase in consumer demand for sustainable cannabis packaging and our Company's commitment to addressing this market need for our clients whose brands those consumers love," said Thom Brodeur, N2 Packaging CEO. "The other was our promise of guaranteed domestic supply of cannabis packaging – a strategic pivot the company made due to supply chain and logistics issues that affected the entire industry during COVID."

is a vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company with a focus on the California market. From its greenhouse cultivation operations and manufacturing practices to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in respect for people, the environment and the community, say co-founders

Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all.

Recently, Glass House Brands, Inc., entered into a partnership with Seed Junky Genetics. Under the terms of the partnership, Seed Junky will partner with Glass House to breed and select strains that will be exclusively made available in Glass House brands including Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, Field extracts, and others.

