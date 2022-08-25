Is There Still Hope For Nebraska's MMJ Legalization Initiative? Signatures To Get A Second Look

Just days after the Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced that Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) failed to submit enough valid signatures to place two medical marijuana initiatives on the November ballot, officials agreed to revisit the matter, reported Nebraska Examiner.
However, cannabis activists are advised not to have high hopes, as their petition drive lacked the requirements to qualify for a spot on the November ballot, officials said.
“The determination regarding the legal sufficiency of the petitions provided on Monday … still stands,” Colleen Bydick, an attorney with the Secretary of State’s Office wrote in an email Wednesday to Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.
The campaign, which previously lacked funding, sought to get a pair of medical cannabis proposals that would require lawmakers to pass laws protecting physicians who recommend MMJ treatment and patients who use it and impose legislature to set up rules for the program. The state said the campaign was roughly 10,000 signatures short for each measure.
Crista Eggers, the organizer behind the petition drive, who is now considering placing the adult-use legalization question on the 2024 ballot as a way to appeal to those with more funds, said that officials agreed to take another look at some of the signatures that had been disqualified.
“After analyzing the data from the Secretary of State’s Office, it came to our attention that not all the signatures have been put through the complete validation process,” Eggers said. “We believe that it’s essential that every signature from every Nebraskan be counted.”
Photo: Courtesy of Sora Shimazaki by Pexels
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.