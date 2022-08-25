[Video] Why US Rep. David Joyce Supports Marijuana Legalization: 'Can't Wait For The Day When I Leave A Hospital And They Prescribe Cannabis' Instead Of Pills

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like U.S. Rep. David Joyce and let’s network and learn together.

Transcript (auto-generated)

well thank you and uh

i'm not trying to be disrespectful and

maybe not dressing up completely but

having my uh

tennis shoes on and all i just had my

knee replaced a month ago

and i can tell you i can't wait for the

day that when i leave a doctor's office

or hospital that they prescribe cannabis

versus all the hydrocodone that they're

willing to give you as you walk out that

door with unlimited refills

we've all seen this disaster

unfortunately play out over the last two

decades

and i think you're in a position to help

create the fix i don't deny people are

in pain but i i think there's other ways

of going about treating pain other than

getting this most addictive drug to

folks

uh i got into it because i wasn't

prosecutor i was in law enforcement i

got to d.c and uh

i was

listening into a hearing one day was a

congressman from california mel farr

was making a uh pitch

about why va hospitals doctors at va

hospitals couldn't prescribe cannabis

uh when it was medically legal in

california

and i said well you know a lot of times

these boats go up and up down on a party

line vote and i voted

with

the congressman and it was quickly

summoned to then speaker boehner's

office

just to go and show you how things spin

around in d.c

boehner asked me why i was why i did

that why i got involved and i said well

first off i think it's a states rights

issue

secondly i believe that uh you know if

it is medical and if it is going to help

a patient especially some our veterans

who have put it all on the line for our

country then for god's sakes give it to

him make it happen

and he told me not to do it ever again

and

lo and behold i continue to do it and

be continue to be an advocate because i

think the time has come and it's at the

right place and for the right reasons

we're going to get it carried across the

finish line