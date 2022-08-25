ñol

[Video] Why US Rep. David Joyce Supports Marijuana Legalization: 'Can't Wait For The Day When I Leave A Hospital And They Prescribe Cannabis' Instead Of Pills

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
August 25, 2022 1:17 PM | 3 min read

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like U.S. Rep. David Joyce and let’s network and learn together.

Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel.

Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go!

Book your tickets HERE, and your room HERE.

Transcript (auto-generated)

well thank you and uh
i'm not trying to be disrespectful and
maybe not dressing up completely but
having my uh
tennis shoes on and all i just had my
knee replaced a month ago
and i can tell you i can't wait for the
day that when i leave a doctor's office
or hospital that they prescribe cannabis
versus all the hydrocodone that they're
willing to give you as you walk out that
door with unlimited refills
we've all seen this disaster
unfortunately play out over the last two
decades
and i think you're in a position to help
create the fix i don't deny people are
in pain but i i think there's other ways
of going about treating pain other than
getting this most addictive drug to
folks
uh i got into it because i wasn't
prosecutor i was in law enforcement i
got to d.c and uh
i was
listening into a hearing one day was a
congressman from california mel farr
was making a uh pitch
about why va hospitals doctors at va
hospitals couldn't prescribe cannabis
uh when it was medically legal in
california
and i said well you know a lot of times
these boats go up and up down on a party
line vote and i voted
with
the congressman and it was quickly
summoned to then speaker boehner's
office
just to go and show you how things spin
around in d.c
boehner asked me why i was why i did
that why i got involved and i said well
first off i think it's a states rights
issue
secondly i believe that uh you know if
it is medical and if it is going to help
a patient especially some our veterans
who have put it all on the line for our
country then for god's sakes give it to
him make it happen
and he told me not to do it ever again
and
lo and behold i continue to do it and
be continue to be an advocate because i
think the time has come and it's at the
right place and for the right reasons
we're going to get it carried across the
finish line

