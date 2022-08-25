[Video] Why Cannabis Giant Cresco Labs Decided To Go Public

Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Charlie Bachtell of Cresco Labs Inc CRLBF and let’s network and learn together.

Transcript (auto-generated)

we went public for a couple of of

reasons one of them was to as hadley had

mentioned

more affordable access to capital um the

capital expense is your largest expense

in the space so

um but then it was also to make sure

that we were going down this path that

we wanted to go down which is the

normalization and professionalization of

cannabis and cannabis deserves to be an

industry that has access to the capital

markets and we pride ourselves on being

good stewards of what that means so it

is it's being responsible knowing that

you're accountable for

to your shareholders and that there's a

somewhat of a higher power now that you

uh that governs sort of the way that you

think about the way they move forward