[Video] Why Cannabis Giant Cresco Labs Decided To Go Public

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
August 25, 2022 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Charlie Bachtell of Cresco Labs Inc CRLBF and let’s network and learn together.

Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel.

Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go!

Book your tickets HERE, and your room HERE.

Transcript (auto-generated)

we went public for a couple of of
reasons one of them was to as hadley had
mentioned
more affordable access to capital um the
capital expense is your largest expense
in the space so
um but then it was also to make sure
that we were going down this path that
we wanted to go down which is the
normalization and professionalization of
cannabis and cannabis deserves to be an
industry that has access to the capital
markets and we pride ourselves on being
good stewards of what that means so it
is it's being responsible knowing that
you're accountable for
to your shareholders and that there's a
somewhat of a higher power now that you
uh that governs sort of the way that you
think about the way they move forward

