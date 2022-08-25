Texas Original Opens Frisco's First Medical Cannabis Pickup Location

Texas Original, opened Frisco, Texas’, first medical cannabis pickup location—the company’s fourth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Effective immediately, prescriptions are available for pickup between noon and 3 p.m. every Wednesday at OmniLife Wellness for patients who qualify under the Compassionate Use Program. The Frisco location joins existing Dallas-Fort Worth area Texas Original pickup sites in Dallas, Addison and Fort Worth, bringing unprecedented access to medical cannabis for patients throughout North Texas.
“The Dallas-Fort Worth area is home to thousands of patients who depend on Texas Original’s high-quality cannabis medicine,” stated Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original. “With the 2023 legislative session on the horizon, our undivided focus is on increasing access to medical cannabis for thousands more patients—and we won’t let anything distract us from that goal. Establishing a broad footprint across North Texas ensures current and future patients can easily and conveniently access their prescriptions.”
The opening of Texas Original’s Frisco location follows a series of recent expansions for the company across the state, including doubling the hours of operation at the Fort Worth location, the launch of the company’s first drive-thru location in Waco, and opening Houston’s first permanent pickup location.
Medical cannabis can be prescribed to treat conditions including epilepsy, cancer, PTSD and hundreds of neurodegenerative disorders. Qualifying Dallas-Fort Worth area residents can obtain medical cannabis prescriptions through online clinics or local physicians registered with the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas.
Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash
