Kelly Roland Promoted To President Of Texas Original

Texas Original revealed that Kelly Roland has been promoted to president.

Roland served as Texas Original’s senior vice president of sales and chief revenue officer for three years. Prior to Texas Original, Roland served in multiple senior sales leadership roles at Citysearch, LivingSocial and Touch of Modern.

“Kelly brings deep experience growing and scaling businesses to Texas Original. She knows the intricacies of Texas’ expanding market inside and out, and her sharp focus on building momentum for Texas Original makes her invaluable to our team,” stated Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original.

Since Roland joined the company in 2019, Texas Original has expanded its product portfolio to include gummies and lozenges in addition to its tinctures, increased the frequency of its delivery routes throughout Texas, opened 14 pickup locations and worked directly with legislators to expand the Compassionate Use Program to include more conditions and fewer product restrictions.

“My first priority as Texas Original’s president is to amplify access to our medicine,” Roland stated. “I’ve worked with thousands of physicians and patients throughout the state and witnessed the true power of medical cannabis. In the last three years, we have rooted every business decision in realizing our vision to transform Texas through the power and truth of medical cannabis. That leadership focus and the dedication it demands remain strong and they underscore our continued expansion over the coming months and years.”

The company recently opened Houston’s first permanent medical cannabis pickup location and is also building a new, large-scale vertically integrated facility in Bastrop set to open in phases in late 2022 and early 2023.

“Kelly is stepping into this role at a critical time for us. Medical cannabis is increasingly recognized as a safe and effective solution for the myriad of qualifying conditions under Texas’ Compassionate Use Program, which we anticipate will only continue to expand in 2023,” Denton added. “Kelly has set the pace for every function throughout the company—from operations to sales and distribution—to position us as the leaders we are today. There is no one better suited to accelerate our growth.”

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

