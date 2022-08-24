Nextleaf To Launch Its First THC-Free CBD Product

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L is launching its first THC-free broad spectrum CBD distillate product.
Glacial Gold Rise & Shine CBD Drops is a broad-spectrum alternative to CBD isolates. Nextleaf expects Glacial Gold Rise & Shine CBD Drops to be available first in adult-use channels in British Columbia and nationally through medical cannabis distribution partners in the fall.
"After validating the technology to produce THC-Free CBD, we are pleased to commercialize the new ingredient under the Glacial Gold brand," stated Nextleaf CFO Kevin Keagan. "With Health Canada releasing its Science Advisory Committee Report on CBD in late July, we are on the brink of a major catalyst for the CBD industry, and as a Canadian leader in CBD innovation and production we welcome the potential, future changes in regulations."
On July 28, 2022, Health Canada released a report by its science advisory committee on health products containing cannabis. In the report, the committee unanimously agreed that CBD is safe and tolerable for short-term use at doses from 20 milligrams per day to a max dose of 200 milligrams per day.
The report will serve as a tool to inform Health Canada's decision-making in developing a potential pathway for over the counter, non-prescription health products containing CBD for humans and dogs.
Nextleaf Completes First Bulk Sale of THC-Free CBD to Partner
Nextleaf has executed its first bulk-sale of THC-Free CBD ingredients to a multinational partner.
The company recently produced THC-Free CBD in anticipation of commercialization and has validated its hemp extraction and manufacturing process through third-party analytical testing. Nextleaf believes that excise-exempt ingredients like THC-Free CBD will be disruptive ingredients within the Canadian market, and in the example of THC-Free CBD, it's an alternative to CBD isolate for those that prefer a more holistic cannabis product.
Photo: Courtesy of Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
