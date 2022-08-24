Cannabis Retailers Using Dispense Can Now Offer Cashless Payments At Checkout

Aeropay and Dispense have entered into a partnership. The partnership includes an integration of Aeropay's digital and compliant payment solutions with Dispense's e-commerce software for dispensaries. Retailers using Dispense can now offer cashless payments at checkout, which has the potential to increase sales by 25% per transaction.

Dispense serves dispensaries in California, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, Florida and Massachusetts – with plans to launch next in Oklahoma and Colorado. Dispense enables dispensaries to sell online and scale business with customizable software built by dispensaries, for dispensaries. The easy-to-use software creates a customizable e-commerce menu for dispensaries that leverages SEO to increase web traffic automatically.

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership with Aeropay, which will add compliant and fully integrated payments to Dispense's platform," stated Dispense CEO Kyla Sirni. "So far, dispensaries implementing the Dispense management platform have seen the average shopping cart size increase at least 25%."

Aeropay allows customers to pay with ACH online and in-stores by providing simple integration with e-commerce platforms, state-compliant and secure payments and modern API infrastructure, giving operators complete control of customer experience and branding. Bank-to-bank payment processing via Aeropay is fee-free for customers simplifying the payment experience for merchants and customers.

"Dispense is an innovative cannabis e-commerce platform working with retailers across the country, and this newest integration offers businesses simple dispensary management software and SEO tools that will substantially improve ROI," stated Daniel Muller, CEO and founder of Aeropay. "It's exciting to announce this partnership which will facilitate better cashless payment options for consumers and businesses. Aeropay is a proven integration partner providing digital solutions for the industry's premier e-commerce platforms."

Photo by naipo.de on Unsplash

