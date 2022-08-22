Washington DC: Medical Cannabis Self-Certification Program Results In Rise MMJ Patient Registrations

Since Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law the Medical Marijuana Self-Certification Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 in early July, official data shows a significant increase in registrations.

Under this law, Washington D.C. residents are allowed to self-certify as medical marijuana patients, without a doctor’s recommendation and buy cannabis from licensed retailers. According to the District’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA), more than 1,200 people registered to become cannabis patients in July, for a total of 15,730.

MMJ Measures Taken In Washington, DC So Far

The ABRA report showed that from June to July, medical marijuana patient registrations increased from 14,468 to 15,730—roughly nine percent growth. However, the most significant spike in registrations took place from March to April when the number grew by 403 patients, from 13,445 to 13,848.

The measure's patient self-certification provision represents a significant expansion of another law enacted this year that allows people over 65 to access medical marijuana without having to get a doctor's recommendation.

Gov. Bowser also signed a bill that protects employees from workplace discrimination based on their recreational or medical marijuana use. The reform seeks to prohibit most workplaces from firing or punishing employees for marijuana use.

Legalizing Marijuana Sales Excluded From The Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

Although the proposed policy change allows D.C. to circumvent a congressional spending bill rider that has blocked local government from using tax dollars to implement adult-use marijuana sales, lawmakers and advocates criticized Congress for singling out the District and depriving it of the ability to do what a growing number of states have done without federal interference.

Additionally, they expressed disappointment that President Joe Biden included the addendum in his last two budget requests despite saying he supports D.C. statehood.

In March, President Joe Biden moved to exclude Washington, D.C. from legalizing marijuana sales as part of the budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2023, which he sent to Congress.

At that time, the US Cannabis Council CEO Steven Hawkins said that "the nation's capital could be a model for how to get cannabis legalization right. Instead, it's the very opposite, and President Biden now shares some of the blame."

