Washington D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Medical Marijuana Patients To Self-Certify, Bypassing Doctors & Cannabis Sales Ban

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law the Medical Marijuana Self-Certification Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 on Wednesday.

Her signature came about a week after the full Washington, D.C. Council unanimously advanced the measure sponsored by Councilmembers Kenyan McDuffie (D) and Mary Cheh (D). Under this law, Washington D.C. residents are allowed to self-certify as medical marijuana patients, without a doctor’s recommendation and buy cannabis from licensed retailers.

Though adult-use cannabis was legalized in Washington D.C. in 2014, a rider that has remained valid throughout several presidential budget proposals has prevented the District from fully exercising its legal cannabis program.

This legislation enables the District to bypass the rider that has prevented D.C. from using its local taxes to implement a system of legal cannabis commerce.

“We have made it a priority over the years to build a more patient-centric medical marijuana program and this legislation builds on those efforts. We know that by bringing more medical marijuana patients into the legal marketplace in a timely manner and doing more to level the playing field for licensed medical marijuana providers, we can protect residents, support local businesses, and provide clarity to the community," Mayor Bowser stated upon signing the new bill. "I applaud the Council for moving forward this innovative solution to a complex issue, and I look forward to working with the Council and ABRA on permanent, more comprehensive medical marijuana legislation in the future.”

Benzinga photo. Source: Image from Shutterstock