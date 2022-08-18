NYC Cannabis Museum To Open This Winter, What Can Visitors Expect?

The Big Apple is getting its very own cannabis museum this coming winter, thanks to the former Las Vegas nightclub owner Robert Frey.
The businessman is said to have signed a 10-year lease for a historic SoHo building at 427 Broadway and Howard Street, which he plans to turn into a 30,000-square-foot marijuana museum dubbed The House of Cannabis, reported The Real Deal.
The museum’s exhibit will include marijuana-related artwork and artifacts.
“We’re just excited because New Yorkers are true cannabis enthusiasts,” said Frey, who is backed by cannabis venture capital firm Merida Capital Holdings. “We thought it’d be a great place to launch our museum exhibit. We want it to be kind of the beacon for people to learn about cannabis.”
For now, Frey plans to convert the three floors of the building into a gallery that will tell the story of marijuana’s history and feature weed-inspired artwork.
“We wanted to combine a lot of topics under one roof and put it in an environment where people can really explore, educate themselves and understand what cannabis is about, and the impact on New York,” said Frey, who also helped create the star-studded clubs the Pussycat Dolls Lounge and Pure Nightclub in Las Vegas.
Also dubbed THCNYC, the new cultural institution will feature LED light shows, sound technology and digital journeys as well, he added.
Frey highlighted that the museum will not sell cannabis.
“We want to really help all the dispensaries, whether they want to use us to launch brands or however they see that we can help their programs.”
Meanwhile, the NY Office of Cannabis Management recently announced it will begin accepting applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses starting on August 25, 2022. The application window will close on September 26, 2022.
Photo: Courtesy of King of Hearts by Wikimedia Commons and Peter Pike by Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.