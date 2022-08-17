Icannex Taps Ex Pfizer, FDA & Regulatory Affairs Expert

Incannex Healthcare Limited IXHL IHL appointed pharmaceutical executive Robert B. Clark to the board of directors.

Clark is a senior-level strategic regulatory affairs expert with over 38 years of US and Global regulatory experience. He is an internationally recognized expert on US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency liaison interactions, US pharmaceutical advertising practices and regulatory aspects related to healthcare professionals and sales force activities.

Clark is vice president, US regulatory affairs for Novo Nordisk NONOF where he provides strategic leadership to a team of over 50 regulatory staff and scientists in the development of new medicines. He advises the global executive team on matters related to drug development programs, FDA liaison strategies, managing FDA-related compliance issues, and monitoring emerging US regulatory trends and opportunities. He and his team manage all interactions with FDA on behalf of Novo Nordisk and have secured FDA approvals for twelve significant new drugs for the company since his tenure began in 2012.

Prior to joining Nova Nordisk, Clark was vice president of worldwide regulatory strategy and US regulatory affairs at Pfizer PFE, leading a team of up to 150 regional regulatory professionals supporting the drug development continuum. During his time at Pfizer, he led or supported FDA approval of many new medicines and represented Pfizer at critical interactions with FDA, and other global health authorities, including key project milestone meetings.

Being that Incannex is clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, often in contact with the FDA, and other regulatory bodies, getting someone with many FDA approvals on his belt should prove beneficial for the company.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay