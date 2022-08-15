Columbia Care Q2 Revenue Grows 18.1% YoY, What About Adjusted EBITDA?

Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF CCHW CCHW 3LP released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue of $129.6 million, an 18.1% increase compared to $109.7 million in Q2 2021.
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights
-
Gross profit was $50.8 million, a 17.3% increase compared to $43.3 million in Q2 2021, and a 10.2% decrease compared to Q1 2022.
-
Adjusted EBITDA was $12 million, a decrease of 26.8% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million in Q2 2021.
Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care, stated, “For the remainder of 2022, Columbia Care will execute against our strategic priorities while completing the steps necessary to close the merger with Cresco on time. The integration planning process has brought an overwhelming sense of excitement and momentum. As a founder of Columbia Care, seeing our organizations collaborate so well has been humbling and deeply gratifying. Our shared vision has enabled both organizations to focus on the range of opportunities that lay before us and meet the future with clarity, momentum and capabilities that will drive outsized shareholder value for years to come. The embedded growth and sustainable margin opportunity being unlocked by this combination will be a gamechanger.”
2022 Outlook
Anticipating business and financial reporting impacts and adjustments from the asset divestitures required for the Cresco transaction, ongoing economic headwinds, and assuming no material improvement in Colorado or California, Columbia Care is forecasting continued sequential top line growth of mid-single digits in each of the next two quarters. In addition, the company expects sequential improvements in market level EBITDA margin in the range of 150-250 basis points per quarter compared to its YTD results.
Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash
Related News
Columbia Care Seed & Strain Pre-Rolls Hit New York Cannabis Market
State Lawmakers Call For Federal Marijuana Legalization And Banking Reform
Columbia Care Introduces National Cannabis Loyalty Mobile App Across 14 Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.