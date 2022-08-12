Columbia Care Seed & Strain Pre-Rolls Hit New York Cannabis Market

Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF CCHW CCHW (FSE:3LP) launched Seed & Strain brand pre-rolls in all four of its dispensaries in New York. The dispensaries will soon be stocked with Seed & Strain whole flower and vapes, which will be made available to wholesale partners in the coming weeks.

Seed & Strain is grown and processed in both of Columbia Care’s New York cultivation facilities. The company’s cultivation and production facility in Rochester spans more than 58,000 square feet, while its facility in Riverhead boasts nearly one million square feet of cultivation and production capacity. The first pre-rolls will feature the Twisted Helix strain. The first two whole flower strains that will be released next week will feature Herer Hashplant in 3.5g and 7g and DosiCakes in 3.5g. Vapes are also expected to be released in the coming weeks, pending regulatory approval.

“We’re beyond thrilled to introduce our brands to New York patients, and it’s a special testament to our cultivation team who was able to bring pre-rolls to market so quickly after regulatory approvals,” stated BJ Carretta, SVP, brand marketing, Columbia Care. “We originally launched this brand in 2020 to consistently offer the cleanest, premium and powerful cannabis products – and 14 markets later, we’re keeping that promise. We are grateful to the Office of Cannabis Management for their support and thorough review of our brands and operations.”

Columbia Care’s other brands have also expanded to new markets over the past year. Classix is now available in 14 states; Triple Seven and AMBER are now available in eight states; and PRESS is now available in four states.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of King of Hearts via Wikimedia Commons and Peter Pike via Pixabay

