New Optimi Supply Agreement: Psilocybin For Phase 1 Trial On Microdosing For Wellbeing, No Hallucinogenic Effects

Canadian psychedelics company Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF signed a supply agreement with the Bloom Psychedelic Therapy And Research Centre, a Calgary-based provider of psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions.

Optimi is a homegrown supplier of GMP psilocybin and functional mushrooms aiming at producing scalable, natural mushroom formulations as well as technologically advanced in-house production and research of other psychedelic substances such as MDMA.

CEO Bill Ciprick said he is confident this new supply agreement constitutes a key relationship for Optimi: “Their position as therapeutic practitioners, as well as their work in conducting the kind of clinical trials necessary to advance regulatory outcomes for psychedelic medicines, make them ideal partners in alignment with Optimi’s strategic goals."

The deal calls for the company to supply the center with natural psilocybin biomass for the beginning of a Phase 1 clinical study to be led by the IMPACT Clinical Trial Accelerator Program, belonging to Alberta’s Life Sciences Innovation Hub at the University of Calgary.

The proposed dosing study aims at finding the optimal microdose or low dose of psilocybin for general enhancements of mood, memory, sleep and other well-being measures, without hallucinogenic effects.

On his behalf, Bloom Founder and CEO Jim Parker said the partnership provides an excellent opportunity to measure true GMP-produced, Canadian-sourced natural psilocybin and “establish Canada as a real leader amongst those wanting to learn from us,” as regulatory bodies across the world “are watching Canada’s fledgling psychedelics industry and how it performs in quality, safety, and efficacy."

Ciprick added. “To echo Jim’s perspective on Canada defining itself as a leader in psychedelics, I believe the more Optimi produces, tests, and supplies trials and patients across the country, the more we’ll be able to establish the benchmarks needed to develop a true cultivation mecca in Canada and eventually the world.”