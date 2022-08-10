Recap: Blackhawk Growth Fund's Most Recent Business Highlights, From Retail Sales To Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Blackhawk Growth Corp. BLRZF, the investment holding company focused on health, psychedelics, cannabis and cannabidiol’s industries opportunities, announced its next annual general meeting is set for September 30, 2022, and likewise shared its latest corporate decisions.
Blackhawk owns TERP Wholesale, Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, NuWave Foods, MindBio Therapeutics, Digital Mind Technology and holds an equity position in Gaia Grow Corp. Let’s take a look at its companies’ operations:
MindBio Therapeutics is unveiling and contrasting data from its Phase 1 microdosing clinical studies completed in April 2022 and expects to host a formal presentation of the results in November. The analysis is extensive and includes a machine learning process to identify trends and connections, including a speech recognition algorithm to analyze the qualitative data from post-treatment interviews.
In view of Phase 1’s positive results, MindBio is making preparations for Phase 2 trials, including a new digital app and wearables collecting biometric data during the treatment cycle.
MindBio’s management is moving forward with the company’s spin-out proposal.
Terp Wholesale’s continued growth is reflected in the novel delivery system and products already for sale. The 2021 revenue numbers will be published once Blackhawk completes its review.
Sac Pharma Partners Inc. keeps growing top-quality dried flower cannabis for California while expanding its genetic library. The company operates at full capacity and is planning an expansion.
Noble Hemp’s operations have been suspended by Blackhawk due to profitability and lack of staff issues. Yet the company will keep hold of its IP and branding for an eventual relaunch.
Leictmind/Trip Pharma has also seen its operations suspended by Blackhawk, after CEO Dr. Krista Leict’s resignation.
Stable Foods is preparing for the commercial launch of its products through formulation, equipment changes and calibration. In view of the expected demand, the company is moving into a larger facility together with Specialty D Baking.
Gaia Grow Corp.’s subsidiary Tru Extracts Calgary will be in charge of Spaced Food’s retail sales. The venture has redeveloped the product, added SKU’s and is setting retail displays, media and merchandising.
