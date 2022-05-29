Blackhawk's Terp Wholesale LLC Expands Facility, Launches Retail Delivery

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - May 24, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:BLR); (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, TERP Wholesale, LLC ("TERP") has expanded the footprint of its current facility and has capitalized on multiple strategic opportunities and significantly increased manufacturing, and distribution.

TERP Wholesale is excited to launch its new delivery service and infusion center. The company has changed licenses from a distribution license to a micro license allowing them to hold three licenses - Cultivation, Manufacturing and Retail Delivery.

Inital launch of TERP's retail delivery service will begin in Sacramento, California and its surrounding areas. TERP will be able to deliver statewide and will expand to other cities in time. TERP also is launching a line of new products and strains from Sac Pharma Partners USA, another of the Blackhawk portfolio companies, along with its own brands like Sunshine delight. The delivery service will begin with two delivery vans and is expected to add substantial revenue. Seventy five percent of the products sold will be from TERP's in-house production.

Terp is also pleased to announce the start-up of their infusion center. This manufacturing process that allows the company to infuse cannabis with any form of concentrate. Including but not limited to joints, moon rocks (infused cannabis flower) and wraps.

"TERP is growing rapidly," said Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk Growth Corp. "The team there has done a fantastic job growing the company and the results are beginning to show. I look forward to updating shareholders as TERP continues to prosper."

About TERP Wholesale LLC

TERP is a fully licensed distribution center in the state of California. TERP packages and manufacturers some of the highest quality exotic brands and high THC products in the state of California. The team encompasses several distribution professionals, guided by a proven leadership with extensive experience in cannabis and quality-assured distribution. Current brands include, but are not limited to Sunshine Delight, Norcal's Finest, California Cannabis, and Scoopz.

In addition, TERP provides supply chain solutions to the industry with the use of innovative technology, information management experts, security specialists, and sales/marketing professionals. Utilizing proven distribution methods, TERP's model is based on a perishable supply chain strategy that emphasizes the importance of quality assurance and customer satisfaction.

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes TERP Wholesale, Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, Stable Foods, MindBio Therapeutics, Digital Mind Technology, Blum Distributors Ltd. as well as an equity position in Gaia Grow Corp. (CSE:GAIA) .

