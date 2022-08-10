Hydrofarm Q2 Revenue Declines 27% YoY, What About Net Loss?

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. HYFM released financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing net sales decreased 27% to $97.5 million compared to $133.8 million in Q2 2021.
Q2 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Prior Year Period:
-
Gross profit decreased 75% to $7.3 million compared to $29.6 million.
-
Net loss was $(203.3) million, or $(4.53) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 included a non-cash charge of $189.6 million in goodwill impairment and a $10.2 million inventory reserve.
-
Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $(6.8) million compared to $16.2 million.
Bill Toler, chairman and CEO of Hydrofarm, stated, “Our second quarter results reflect the ongoing impact of the hydroponic industry recession in the U.S. and Canada. Nonetheless, we took positive steps to lower our cost structure and maintain a solid liquidity position."
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of June 30, 2022, the company had $27.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, an aggregate principal amount of debt outstanding of $126.7 million, $15.3 million in contingent payments and approximately $70 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit agreement. The company decreased its net debt by approximately $14.1 million during the second quarter by improving its working capital position and controlling costs.
Full Year 2022 Outlook:
-
Net sales of approximately $330 million to $347 million.
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $(25) million to $(16) million.
-
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash
-
Related News
-
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.