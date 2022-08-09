THC 'Drops' To Launch In Pennsylvania Thanks To TILT Partnership With 1906

TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT revealed that 1906 products are now available to patients across Pennsylvania through TILT’s subsidiary, Standard Farms, LLC, and its wholesale dispensary partner locations. This marks the first market launch of multi-state agreement between TILT and 1906.

The initial product offering in Pennsylvania includes 1906’s all-new Boost Discovery Pouch, which contains two 30mg THC “Drops” that are 100% THC and Boost tins with 10 Drops totaling 300mg THC. In Ohio, Standard Farms will offer a suite of 1906 Drops that combines moderately dosed cannabis with medicinal plants in discrete pill forms to support key areas of life: Love for a libido boost; Chill to calm an overactive mind; Go for energy, alertness and focus; and Boost gives you an extra lift. Ohio patients can expect to see 1906 products in dispensaries at the end of August with additional Drops to be added in the coming months.

“Bringing 1906 to one of the largest medical markets in the country reflects our commitment to Pennsylvania patients, as well as our goal to make quality and innovative brands more accessible,” stated Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “Our partnership with 1906 is a prime example of TILT’s brand partner model and how we build brands for market strength and long-term growth potential.”

Based in Colorado, 1906 is known for its signature line of Drops – fast-acting, low-dose, easy-to-swallow pills that combine moderately dosed cannabis with medicinal plants to address a range of everyday wellness needs, from enhanced cognitive performance and increased energy to reduced anxiety and more restful sleep. 1906 Drops carry no taste or aroma, have zero calories, and are gluten and allergen-free.

“As 1906 expands into more markets, it’s important that we have the right partner to serve as stewards of our brand,” stated Peter Barsoom, co-founder and CEO of 1906. “TILT shares our vision and commitment to product quality and integrity, and we look forward to serving even more patients through TILT and its subsidiaries.”

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

